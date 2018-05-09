Student Senate Briefing: Cable recommendation, film screening

Student Senate announced their formal recommendation for changes to the cable television package to Vice President for Information Technology Services Steve Hall at last Thursday’s meeting. They recommended to cut the $7,200 worth of cable channels possible to cut this year under terms of the contract and immediately look into streaming services available. These changes are set to go into effect next school year.

Lo Nuestro, aaina, Islamic Club and M.E.Ch.A. were present for an additional funds request of $1,000 to screen “Signature Move,” an independent film about a Pakistani Muslim lesbian falling in love with a wrestler while caring for her TV-obsessed mother. According to the clubs, $550 of the funds will be used to pay the screening fee and $450 will be used for traveling fees for the executive producer of the film to come to campus. The money was approved.

The screening will be held on May 14 in Kresge Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The executive producer of the film will be available for a panel after the movie.

Diversity Committee was placed in charge of writing and finalizing the letter to the editor of TKS addressing the recent controversy with Visiting Professor of Africana Studies Kwame Zulu Shabazz’s tweets, which are considered by some to be anti-Semitic, and the subsequent email chain. They are also looking into possibly holding a campaign called Hate Has No Home Here, which would be modeled after the one held at Amherst College.

According to Campus Life Chair and sophomore Zane Huffman, squirrels chew on plastic park benches, so the Campus Life Committee is currently looking into purchasing black metal benches instead.

Secretary Kelsie Pos announced that there will be a free STD screening on May 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

The next Student Senate meeting will be held on Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Room in Old Main.