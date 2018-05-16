Player of the Week

Senior Frankie Larsen has been a dynamic part of the track and field team. The Anchorage, AK native has set several records for the Fire and has been an important component in their successes this season.

During the indoor season, Larsen worked towards a couple of records. At the Illinois College meet this season, on Feb. 3, she set the record for the 5000m run, with a time of 20:21.96. She also helped set a record at the Midwest Conference Championship at Ripon College on Feb. 24 for the distance medley relay. A team of Larsen, senior Caroline Hickey, junior Meaghan Dorsey and senior Rebecca Katz worked toward the 10th place school record with a time of 14:12.37.

During the outdoor season, Larsen had several notable finishes. At the Dubuque meet on March 22, Larsen earned a third place finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:23.78. Soon after, the Fire competed at Monmouth College on March 24 and Larsen finished first in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:20.40. At the Midwest Conference Championships, the team’s final competition, Larsen set her own record in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:11.74, earning seventh place.

It is clear that Larsen has contributed a lot to the track and field squad. Congrats on your final season and good luck!