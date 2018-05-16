Track and field conference summary

This past weekend, the track and field team competed at the outdoor Midwest Conference Championships. The Prairie Fire managed 16 top-eight finishes on May 11 and 12. The women finished in eighth place and the men finished seventh out of ten teams. Freshman Karah Polk finished third in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 15.12 seconds. In the same event, sophomore Michaela Kowalewski placed fifth with a time of 15.70 seconds. Junior Val Varanese placed second in the women’s 200m, setting another school record with a time of 25.57 seconds. The women’s relay teams also did well. The 4×400 team made up of Polk, freshman Rebekah Alexandre, Kowalewski and Varanese placed fourth with a time of 4:06.09 and set a new Knox record.

The men also competed strongly in the competition. Freshman Arthur Santoro placed second in the men’s 400m with a time of 49.64 seconds. The men’s 4×100 relay team made up of senior Tyrese Reed, senior Donnye Sommerville, junior Alec Auston and junior Malik Hamilton placed fourth with a time of 42.93. Sophomore Joey Auger threw the javelin 43.31m to earn eighth place. Junior Tyler Paul earned eighth with a shot put heave, throwing the hammer 12.39m. Lastly, Lee and Auger placed fifth and sixth in the men’s 400m hurdles, Lee with a time of 56.04 seconds and Auger with a time of 56.83 seconds.