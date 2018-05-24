Bias investigation into tweets concluded

On Thursday, President Teresa Amott sent out an email to the campus distribution list announcing the conclusion of the bias investigation into tweets made by Assistant Visiting Professor of Africana Studies Kwame Zulu Shabazz. The tweets had been found by some community members to be anti-Semitic.

According to the email, actions have been taken but the administration is not able to comment on what the actions are as they do not comment on specific personnel situations.

Amott wrote that the process had to balance the desires of community members for a quick and clear resolution with the importance of the integrity of the process. The email says the outcome reflects the dual values of bias- and harassment-free education and academic freedom.

Additionally, Amott commented the nature of Twitter as being incapable of nuanced discussion and that she personally found the tweets to “reference anti-Semitic themes and stereotypes.” She also commended Director of Spiritual Life Monica Corsaro and Hillel Club for their efforts to promote dialogue following the events.

The investigation into an anonymous flyer slipped under a professor’s door has not been closed.

Amott closed the email by calling on all of the community to work to make it an inclusive community and to fight stereotypes.

“I am committed to that work and will continue to encourage vigorous debate and dialogue on the contentious issues of the day, whether they be the boundaries of private speech, the campus as a safe space, the necessity for academic freedom, or the role of social media in our personal and professional lives. It is through this work that we become a better institution tomorrow than we are today,” the email said.