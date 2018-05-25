Email rebukes SnapChat video

In an email to the student body, Vice President for Student Development Anne Erhlich informed students of a video posted to SnapChat containing anti-LGBTQ comments.

Parts of the video seemed to be filmed on campus and the voices appeared to be of one or two male individuals, according to the email. However, the individual or individual are not seen in the video and have therefore not yet been identified.

In an email to TKS, Ehrlich explained that she did not think that the posters were students as they seemed unfamiliar with campus and said that they were not welcome on campus.

The student-wide email called the comments “disgusting [and] deplorable,” and asked anyone with information to contact Campus Safety or the Galesburg Police Department. Campus Safety can be reached at (309) 341-7979. GPD can be reached at (309) 343-9151.