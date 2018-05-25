Give TKS your feedback

This week, The Knox Student saw a turnover in staff as we approach the 2018-19 school year. We are committed to making TKS the best it can be this year, which means hearing from you about where we’re lacking and where we can improve.

While I have my own ideas for where we can better the paper, I think it’s more important to know what the community thinks of TKS. We make this paper for you, to keep you informed, and if we’re slacking in any way, we want to know.

We as editors and writers can get sucked into the week-to-week operations of the paper and forget the bigger picture of what we’re doing, and the impact that we have on campus. I want to make sure that we are taking our responsibility seriously and doing our job the best that we can.

I know that there have been times we’ve dropped the ball, and parts of campus we haven’t covered. In the future, I want to be better at listening to the Knox campus. I hope that members of the community feel comfortable approaching us with their concerns, stories and feedback.

However, I understand why people might not have been comfortable doing so in the past. Most of the campus might not even know who works and writes for the paper or how to get in touch with us; I want to change that.

Beginning in the fall, we’ll be holding open hours in the Gizmo each week where you can come talk to us. You can give us any ideas you have, comments on the last issue, or anything else you might want to know. More details about times and days for open hours will be shared at the start of the school year, on social media and in the print issue of TKS.

But until then, you can fill out our readership survey that we are currently running. It takes less than five minutes to fill out. It gives you the opportunity to give us any suggestions that you have and comment on our reliability and the quality of our coverage.

If you would rather give us your feedback directly, please send an email to ejriley@knox.edu or tks@knox.edu.

Your suggestions won’t just sit in the survey unused. We’ll be discussing them as a staff as we make our plans for next year, and will fit our goals around them. The summer is an incredibly useful time for our staff to recenter ourselves, recognize where we need to grow and determine what we want to do differently come Fall Term. The feedback we receive over the coming days and weeks will be used to prompt this self-reflection we do as individuals, a staff and a student newspaper.

Being an “award-winning” paper doesn’t really matter if we’re not representing our community to the best of our ability. I want to make sure that we do next year.

You can take the survey at: https://bit.ly/2s2kJb8