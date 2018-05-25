Stop hiding TKS from admitted students

As I was walking around on Friday the 13th, Knox’s second Admitted Students Day of the year, I kept my eyes out for stacks of TKS lying around, as I often do. I love seeing brand spankin’ new copies of TKS floating around campus because I feel immense pride for the hard work that the staff put in just a few nights before. So, as I walked past the usual spots where our circulation manager sets out stacks of TKS, I was surprised to see that there weren’t any there.

I guess I should revise that statement: I wasn’t that surprised. Let down, yes, but not surprised. A front page of TKS just weeks earlier had donned a picture of a silk worm on a steak — flip through most TKS issues and you’ll find stories of malfunctioning fire alarms, low turnouts at Student Senate meetings, controversial professor tweets and Knox’s lack of composting. I can see why Admissions would want to hide some of the more controversial stories that might paint Knox in a bad light — but that doesn’t mean they should.

By purposefully hiding copies of TKS from prospective students and their parents, Knox is not only hiding something that they should be extremely proud of (a Pacemaker award-winning, ICPA award-winning newspaper) but also keeping students and parents in the dark about what going to Knox will actually be like. If these students choose to go to Knox they’ll be seeing TKS around come September of next year and they’ll be immersed in the campus news that TKS reports on.

I remember coming to Knox in the Fall of 2015 and within the first week I had heard of the numerous open Title IX cases that the college had effectively swept under the rug during both my first visit to Knox and my Admitted Students Day visit. I remember calling my mom after hearing about the amount of sexual assaults on Knox’s campus that I hadn’t heard of before arriving Ñ both of us felt a bit lied to. We wish we had been told about this sooner.

Taking issues of TKS away from the public eye during Admitted Students Day seems to be a similar situation. Why are we hiding the things that are going on around campus? Sure, TKS might report on some less-than-satisfactory aspects of Knox College, but that’s not TKS’ fault. If the college doesn’t want admitted students and their parents to see the news that TKS reports, then change the news. We report on what happens on our campus — students who will be joining us next year should know exactly what to expect.

And what about the stories in TKS that paint the college in a good light? By hiding copies of TKS on April 13 the college failed to show admitted students about the good that our college does. They missed out on reading about the new food pantry that Senate created, the new majors coming to Knox, art majors’ Open Studio Show, Transgender Visibility Week. Prospective student athletes weren’t able to look at sports briefings or read about the new foreverU club that student athletes have brought to our campus.

And what about the student journalists? With a new journalism major in the works and a journalism minor already existing at Knox there most definitely were students at Admitted Students Day who were hoping to see what our student media is capable of. We should be boasting about how accomplished TKS is, not hiding it in the back until the prospective students and parents drive home at the end of the day.

I’m disappointed that Knox doesn’t have as much pride in TKS as I do. As a student journalist and one of the Editors-in-Chief of TKS, I want my school to be proud of the work I do. I want my school to brag about the work that our staff does. I want my school to want to show off our student newspaper.