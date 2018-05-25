Watching the Royal Wedding with pride

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is this generation’s Grace Kelly. She’s charismatic, beautiful and an actress turned royalty. However, for me, a young woman of color, she is a symbol of something greater.

While watching Markle portray paralegal and later lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits, I was inspired to pursue a career in law. Zane was intelligent and strong, but still allowed to be delicate.

Though Markle is arguably white passing, the show made a point of showing viewers her actual ethnicity. I will never forget the line where Markle says to her co-star, “I’m half black, this isn’t a year round tan.” Though I’m of south-Asian descent, having a confident woman of color on my television screen was imperative to my vulnerable teenage years. Markle’s assuredness in her role made me want to be just like her.

As I study for my LSATs, I can’t help but think I’d rather marry into royalty. However, I can’t deny that there isn’t something incredibly satisfying watching a black woman marry into an entirely white royal family. Especially the royal family that was not to long ago colonizing people of color all over the world.

Best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan.