Bomb threat near campus

An email sent by Campus Safety informed the Knox Community that a possible bomb threat had occurred off campus at 340 S. Kellogg St.

According to the Register-Mail, Aluminum Castings received the threat via phone call from a restricted number around 8:40 a.m. The business and its surrounding buildings were told to evacuate. Director of Campus Safety Mark Welker received a phone call from the Galesburg Police department at 8:50 a.m. informing him of the situation and requesting a lock down of WAC and the Communications building. After being informed a few minutes later that it was taking place in close proximity to campus, Welker decided to issue an evacuation rather than a lock down.

In the Campus Safety email, students and staff in WAC and the Communications Building were told to evacuate to the Campus Safety building. Another email was sent out to campus approximately 12 minutes later stating that the situation had been cleared, and that the college may resume its normal operations.

The Register-Mail reported that the building was checked and cleared after a 29 minute search, during which nothing was found. Galesburg police detectives will continue to investigate the origin of the threat. Welker has not received any further information regarding the investigation, but said that the situation has been handled quickly and appropriately thus far.

The story will be updated as The Knox Student receives more information.

http://www.galesburg.com/news/20180619/police-investigate-bomb-threat-at-downtown-galesburg-business