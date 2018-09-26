Campus Safety Log: Alcohol Violation, Trespassing

Sept. 23
1:33 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Seymour Hall—Campus Safety, GPD and GHAS responded to a request for assistance regarding an intoxicated student.
3:48 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Sherwin Hall—Campus Safety and GPD responded to a fire alarm caused by an active pull station.
12:26 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Tau Kappa Epsilon—Campus Safety and GPD responded to a fire alarm caused by an active pull station.
1:11 a.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Sellew Hall— Campus Safety and GPD responded to a fire alarm caused by an active pull station.
Sept. 20
1:47 p.m., TRESPASS, Near Seymour Union—Campus Safety responded to a report of non-student juveniles knocking on windows.
Sept. 17
Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., THEFT, Gizmo — Campus Safety received a report of money stolen from an employee’s belongings.
Sept. 15
2:52 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Post Hall — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a fire alarm caused by an active pull station.
