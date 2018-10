Oct. 8

Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 at an unknown time, THEFT, George Davis Hall — Campus Safety took a report of a stolen bicycle.

Oct. 7

4:56 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Conger Hall — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by an active pull station.

Oct. 4

Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 29, at an unknown time 12:09 a.m., THEFT, Post Hall — Campus Safety received a report of stolen money.