Player of the week

Sophomore libero Mady Ferris has been a huge asset to the volleyball team. She is ranked first in the conference by a sizable margin for digs per set, averaging 6.69. She is also nationally ranked in Division III volleyball for digs.

Ferris had her all-time high digs-per-set in the game against Olivet College during the Marissa Strong tournament. The Prairie Fire had a close game, losing the matchup by 2-3 sets overall. Ferris also has 29 service aces total on the season and 491 digs overall as well. She also has an impressive 26 assists on the season.

In the most recent matchup against #1 Midwest Conference ranked Cornell College, the Fire fell in all three sets, 10-25, 15-25 and 15-25 respectively. Ferris managed to still get 16 digs and contribute significantly to the defensive effort.

Ferris was a big contributor last year as well, with 582 digs on the season before a shoulder injury forced her to take a break from playing.

The Fire compete against Principia College and Hannibal-LaGrange University this coming Saturday in Elsah, Ill. The women hope to increase their overall record and take a short break from conference play.