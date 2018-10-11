Sports briefs

Football – The Prairie Fire played Lake Forest College on Oct. 6. In a game that was never close, the Foresters jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter alone. Sophomore quarterback Grant Grahamcompleted 22 passes for 168 yards and threw three interceptions. Senior Evan Economoshad one interception on defense. Senior Logan Hollismanaged seven tackles and sophomore Garrett Raugot six tackles. The men will travel to Grinnell College on Oct. 13 for their second conference game.

Men’s soccer – The Prairie Fire faced Monmouth College at home on Oct. 8. The team managed a 5-1 win, gaining another conference victory. Sophomore Raphael Adeyemiscored two goals for the Fire. Senior James Barringtonscored one, junior Mazammil-E-Haque Mahmud added one, and freshman Siang Hnin netted one of his own as well. The men will travel to Beloit College and Lake Forest College this coming weekend and hope to pick up a set of wins.

Women’s soccer – The Prairie Fire managed a victory over Grinnell College 2-1 on Oct. 6. FreshmanLydia Mitchell scored one goal for the Fire and senior Alex Robertsonscored the other, leading the team to victory. Senior Rosie Medina had two shots on goal, and displayed another strong defensive effort. The Fire now have an overall record of 8-2-2 and are undefeated in conference thus far. The women travel to Millikin University on Oct. 10 and hope to continue improving their conference and overall record.

Volleyball – The Prairie Fire competed against Cornell College at home on Oct. 9. The women fell in three sets, 10-25, 15-25 and 15-25. The Rams are ranked first in the Midwest Conference this year. Sophomore Marissa Akersadded eight kills and two blocks. Freshman Katie Andersonadded four kills and one ace. Junior Maddie Byrne added four kills and one block. Sophomore Mady Ferris had 16 digs. The women will compete at Principia College this coming Saturday and look to increase their record.