Campus Safety Log

Oct. 16

Sept. 25, 2016 at 12:00 a.m., BATTERY, Phi Gamma Delta — Campus Safety received a report of a battery which took place in a campus residence during Fall Term, 2016.

Oct. 14

5:22 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Seymour Hall — Campus Safety responded to a request for assistance involving an intoxicated student.

 Oct. 13

5:22 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Post Hall — Campus Safety responded to a request for assistance involving an intoxicated student.

Oct. 11

Between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Sellew Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of property in a residence which had been disturbed.

TKS Staff

