Player of the Week: Justin Dunn

Senior goalkeeper Justin Dunn has been an imperative part of the men’s soccer program. In the men’s game against Lake Forest on Oct. 14, Dunn managed four saves and didn’t allow a goal, achieving his eighth shutout of the season. A new conference career record. Dunn’s save percentage is .814 this season, compared to a .843 last season. In 2017, Dunn had 10 shutouts and 59 saves.

Dunn has been a major force in goal for the Prairie Fire for all of his four years. During his sophomore year, he had 57 saves, eight shutouts and a .792 save percentage. As a freshman, he had four shutouts, a .733 save percentage and 44 saves. Seeing steady improvement from freshman to senior year, Dunn has improved his statistics slowly. Dunn has played almost 6,000 minutes for the Fire in the past four years.

Dunn will look to add to his shutout record and continue to improve his statistics in the final four games which the men are guaranteed and hopefully more with a Midwest Conference Championship appearance. The Fire will face Loras College on Oct. 18 at home at 3 p.m.