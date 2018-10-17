Sports Briefs

Men’s soccer — The men competed against Lake Forest College on Sunday, Oct. 14. The team managed a 1-0 victory over the Foresters. Junior Jun Min assisted junior Nick Janulis in the 52nd minute of the game. The Fire will battle Loras College at home on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m., then travel to Lawrence University on Oct. 20.

Women’s soccer — The Prairie Fire competed against Lake Forest College on Sunday, Oct. 14. The women fell 1-0 when Lake Forest scored in the 88th minute of the game. The Fire managed an advantageous 11 shots on goal compared to the Forester’s four on goal. The women will travel to Lawrence on Oct. 20 to continue their journey towards a third Midwest Conference title.

Volleyball — The women faced off against Iowa Wesleyan University at home on Oct. 17. The women lost in five sets. Sophomore Mady Ferris set the single season dogs record for the conference during the match. Sophomore Autumn Schneider had 18 kills on the night. The Fire will have back to back home games on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. for homecoming.

Football — The football team managed their first win of the season against Grinnell College on Oct. 13. The Fire won 28-7 in a valiant effort to get their first win in conference play. Sophomore Chris Scott blocked a punt from the opposing team, returning it for a 21-yard touchdown. The men will play Illinois College at home on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. for their homecoming game.