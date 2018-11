Campus Safety Log

Oct. 31

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 at an unknown time, THEFT, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety received a report of money stolen from a change machine.

Oct. 29

Between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 at an unknown time, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, 305 S. Cherry St. — Campus Safety received a report of a broken window.

Oct. 27

Between 12:05 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, Post Hall — Campus Safety responded to a disturbance in a campus residence.

Oct. 24

5:15 a.m., DRUG VIOLATION, On Campus — Campus Safety received a report of a student engaged in the sale of controlled substances.

Oct. 19

Between 10:30 am. and 5:00 p.m., BURGLARY, Williston Hall — Campus Safety received a report of money stolen from a purse in a campus residence.

Oct. 18

10:30 a.m., THEFT, Near 252 S. West St. — Campus Safety received a report of an individual observed stealing a bicycle on campus.