Looking back on the successes of soccer

The soccer teams have battled to win the conference title, and will now look to succeed in the Midwest Conference Tournament and get a glimpse of the NCAA Tournament. For the women, this is their third straight Midwest Conference regular season championship. They have also won the Midwest Conference tournament the past two years. The women sit at 44-11-5 overall in the last three seasons, 23-1-3 in conference play in the same period.

For the men, this will be their sixth consecutive Midwest Conference Tournament appearance and they will look for victory at St.Norbert. The men will play in the first round in De Pere, WI, against Cornell College at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The women will play Ripon College at home on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. on Jorge Prats Field.