Looking back on the successes of soccer

The soccer teams have battled to win the conference title, and will now look to succeed in the Midwest Conference Tournament and get a glimpse of the NCAA Tournament. For the women, this is their third straight Midwest Conference regular season championship. They have also won the Midwest Conference tournament the past two years. The women sit at 44-11-5 overall in the last three seasons, 23-1-3 in conference play in the same period.
For the men, this will be their sixth consecutive Midwest Conference Tournament appearance and they will look for victory at St.Norbert. The men will play in the first round in De Pere, WI, against Cornell College at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The women will play Ripon College at home on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. on Jorge Prats Field.
Junior forward and midfielder Lawal Quadril fights for the ball in a game against Loras College. Quadril has two assists and a shot on goal percentage of .375. The men were victorious in this game, winning by a narrow 1-0. Freshman Owen Keleher was lucky to score in the 54th minute. The Duhawks tried to score but defensive efforts from the Fire were too strong. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
Junior forward Nick Janulis goes for a shot in the men’s game against Lawrence University on Oct. 20. Janulis is the team leader in goals, having scored seven total so far on the season. He has one assist and a shot on goal percentage of .600, one of the highest for the Fire. Janulis has been a force for the Fire for all of his three seasons. His freshman year, he scored three goals and as a sophomore he scored four more. In this game, Janulis scored one of the Fire’s six goals, helping the team to victory in the game that clinched their spot in the Midwest Conference Tournament. Among other scorers were sophomore Alessandro Benelli, freshman Martin Garcia, senior Rocky Plaza and junior Jun Min. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
Senior midfielder James Barrington runs a ball down the field in a game against Cornell College on Oct. 27. Barrington has been a great four-year contributor to the Fire, with one goal and one assist this season but a cumulative 10 goals over his time here. Barrington has a shot on goal percentage of .421 and hopes to increase his statistics in the coming games. The Fire managed a narrow win against Cornell, with a final score of 2-1. Senior Gavin Douglas managed one goal in the first half, answered by junior Nick Janulis in the second half to keep the Fire’s momentum. The men will face off against Cornell once again in the first round of the Midwest Conference Tournament this coming weekend. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
Freshman midfielder Olivia Grierson, right, combines with junior Jenna Milligan, left, to head the ball into the goal in a game against Cornell College on Oct. 27. Grierson has been a great force for the Fire, coming in as a freshman and playing in 16 of the Fire’s 18 total games. Grierson has three goals on the season, one assist and a shot on goal percentage of .824. The women won 3-0 in the game against Cornell, their last regular season game. Scorers for the Fire included senior Rosie Medina, Milligan and senior Jessica Petersen. The freshman on the team will experience their first Midwest Conference Tournament and hope to take some wins away from the weekend. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
Junior defensive midfielder Abby Thillman dribbles the ball in a game against Lawrence University on Oct. 20. Thillman doesn’t have any goals on this season, but has one assist. This will be Thillman’s third appearance in the Midwest Conference Tournament. The women were victorious in their game against Lawrence, seeing a 4-0 win. Freshman Emma McCormick, senior Rosie Medina, freshman Lydia Mitchell and freshman Michaela Thawley were among the scorers for the Fire. The women look to win yet another conference tournament and have another shot at the NCAA Tournament, after losing in the first round last season. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
