Sports Briefs

Men’s basketball — The men competed at Division I Western Illinois University on Monday, Oct. 29 for an exhibition. This didn’t count towards their overall season record but was a good building scrimmage. At the half, Knox trailed 60-15. In the end, the score was 99-36, as the Leathernecks emerged victorious. Junior Justin Windt scored 10 points and managed three rebounds for the Fire. Sophomore Blake Godbold had four assists and sophomore Ikenna Ozor had four rebounds. The Fire will officially begin their season on Nov. 8 when they host Principia University at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer — The women competed against Cornell College on Saturday, Oct. 27 for their final regular season game. The women were victorious 3-0, thanks to goals from senior Rosie Medina, senior Jessica Peterson and junior Jenna Milligan. Freshman Lydia Mitchell managed two assists for the Fire, helping work towards the win. The women will play next in the first round of the Midwest Conference (MWC) Tournament at home on Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. versus Ripon College. The winner will play in the conference championship game at Prats Field on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Football — The football team competed on Saturday Oct. 27 against Cornell College. The men fell 22-7. Sophomore Hunter Lee led the Fire with 62 receiving yards and junior Brendan Powers had six catches for 53 yards. Senior Logan Hollis had seven tackles and two pass breakups. Sophomore Grant Graham caught four passes for 50 yards. The men will compete against Monmouth College at home for senior day on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. for their final game of the season.

Men’s soccer — The men were victorious against Cornell College on Oct. 27 with a final score of 2-1. Senior Gavin Douglas managed to score for the Fire within the first 30 seconds of the game and put them up 1-0 in the first half. Junior Nick Janulis scored the Fire’s second goal for the victory. Junior Jun Min had one shot on goal as well. The men will compete against Cornell College again in the first round of the MWC Tournament, being hosted at St. Norbert College. They will play the first round on Friday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Swimming and diving — The Prairie Fire competed at Augustana on Saturday, Oct. 27. The men fell to Augustana 163-15 and Millikin 131-24. The women fell to Augustana 178-34 and Millikin 145-50. The women’s 200 medley relay team scored a fourth place finish with a time of 2:06.54. The team consisted of freshman Julia Marchi, sophomore Vinati Molligoda, sophomore Jada Bishop and senior Irene Stephenson. The men’s 200 freestyle relay team finished fourth as well, with a time of 2:00.34, with a team of senior Joseph Hilger, senior Errol Kaylor, junior Fred Lehman and sophomore Bill Tate. The Fire will compete at Illinois College on Nov. 3.