Player of the Week

Senior goalkeeper Sierra Daniger had an impressive season thus far and has contributed to the Prairie Fire’s defense all four years. With valiant efforts by Daniger, it is no wonder that the women are moving on to the NCAA Tournament.

Of the 113 shots the opponents have had on target, she has 53 saves and a save percentage of .828. Daniger has also managed four shutouts this season. Daniger has been a starting goalie all four years for the Fire. In her first year, she had 71 saves, five shutouts and a save percentage of .816. She greatly improved during her sophomore season, with 52 saves, 14 shutouts and a save percentage of .912.

Last season, Daniger performed well again. With 42 saves, a save percentage of .894 and eight shutouts, she has been a consistent performer for the Fire. Daniger has played a total of 5,894 minutes for the Fire and is wrapping up her season as a senior. With a great performance all four years, Daniger will be tough to replace. The women face off against St. Thomas University on Nov. 10 in La Crosse, Wis. at 11 a.m. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It will be live streamed via the Prairie Fire athletics website.