Sports Briefs 11/8

Men’s soccer — The men will move on to the NCAA Tournament after competing at St. Norbert College over the weekend. The men were victorious on Nov. 2 against Cornell College with a score of 1-0. On Nov. 3, they won again against no. 10 St. Norbert College, with a score of 2-1. The men will face off against Luther College on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. in Decorah, Iowa. This is the men’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in their history. The game will be live streamed via the Prairie Fire athletics website.

Women’s soccer — After battling two teams this weekend in the Midwest Conference Tournament, the women will move on to the NCAA Tournament. The women were victorious on Friday, Nov. 2 against Ripon College, after penalty kicks decided the game. On Saturday, Nov. 3 the women beat St. Norbert College 2-1. The Fire will compete against no. 18 ranked St. Thomas University on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in La Crosse, Wis. The game will be live streamed via the Prairie Fire athletics website.

Swimming & diving — The swimming and diving team competed at Illinois College this past weekend. The women defeated Principia College 127-74 but fell to IC 149-79 and Millikin 134-98. The men fell to IC 143-41, Millikin 169-28 and Principia 134-31. Sophomore Anna Neubauer placed third in the women’s 200 free and 200 breast. Senior Sosy Fleming placed third in the 100 fly. The Fire will start their post-season practices and compete on Nov. 30 when they head to Grinnell College.

Football — The Prairie Fire wrapped up their season on Saturday, Nov. 3 against rival Monmouth College. The team fell behind early and were not able to recover, losing 40-7. Sophomore Hunter Lee caught six passes for 83 yards and junior Kobe Shutter had four receptions. Junior Braeden Westfall had 61 total rushing yards. Senior Logan Hollis had 15 tackles and senior Evan Economos had nine. Congratulations to the seniors on a hard-fought season!