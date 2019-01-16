Betas bring campus into renovated house

Beta Theta Pi hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of the fraternity’s house renovation this past Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sophomore Mike Cepolski enjoyed the transition to the house from Seymour, where he and the other Beta members lived during Fall Term.

“Moving into the house has been really nice,” he said. “It’s not that far off from how close we were in Seymour because we had the whole wing. But at the same time it’s nice to have everybody in the house and to have our own house.”

Senior and Beta member Mario Whitley says that the bathrooms are his favorite aspect of the renovation, and that they’ve been the greatest improvement from the old house.

“Back in the day … for stalls we didn’t have doors,” he said. “We had like bolted wood to the bathroom for privacy, as well as we didn’t even have a shower curtain sometimes.”

While the $2 million renovation is complete, many of the rooms have yet to be furnished. Consequently, Beta members have not hosted many events in their home other than recruitment events.

“The only things we’ve really hosted has been like recruiting … we had our spaghetti dinner yesterday and we’re having a game night tomorrow,” Cepolski said.

Whitley said that the brothers plan to invite sororities and other fraternities to the house for mixers, but have no plans for a formal welcome party. He said that the open house serves that function.

The brothers have been thinking about what each empty space will be used for. The basement, which is currently empty aside from a large painting hanging on the wall, is going to be used as a recreational area for Beta members and guests to visit in a more relaxed environment.

“Basically what it’s going to be used for is probably just a chill area, probably gonna put some couches down here that may not [come from] casual labor or anything,” Whitley said. “We’re gonna try to make it cozy, probably add some more dim lights, colored lights to make it more house-warming so people can come by here and chill.”

Whitley is hoping to have a more enforced cleaning schedule, hoping that the newer house will motivate people to keep it clean. While a custodian comes to the house once a week to help clean, Whitley and the brothers hope to contribute to those efforts themselves.

“She’ll come clean the bathrooms. We’ll also do our own share to make her job easier,” he said. “We schedule house cleanings with the brothers … we want to make it last as long as possible.”

Cepolski is looking forward to how the renovations will impact recruitment efforts. He thinks that the updated house will be an asset to their process.

“Not to say people wouldn’t want to join the fraternity with the old house,” Cepolski said. “But its a selling point when we’re like ‘this is a new house, it was just renovated this year.’”