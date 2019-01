Campus Safety Log: Bike theft, trespassing

Jan. 13

1:53 p.m., TRESPASS, Knosher Bowl — Campus Safety observed students in a restricted area.

Jan. 10

Between 8 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10:29 a.m. Jan. 10, THEFT, Near Post Hall — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle tire.

12:15 a.m. BATTERY, Raub Hall — Campus Safety received a report of a physical altercation involving two students.

Jan. 7

Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 7 at an unknown time, THEFT, Seymour Union, Taylor Lounge — Campus Safety received a report of video game consoles stolen from a student lounge.

Jan. 2

Between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2 THEFT, Seymour Union — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle.

Nov. 18, 2018

Between Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, 2018, THEFT, Memorial Gym — Campus Safety received a report of theft of college-owned speakers.

Nov. 21, 2018

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 21, 2018, THEFT, Near Seymour Union — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle.