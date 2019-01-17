Player of the Week and Sports Briefs

Player of the Week –

Junior Jarrelyn McCall has been performing well, and has been a vital part of Knox women’s basketball success during this season. Throughout the season she has kept the defense on their heels with her aggressive offense. She has posted multiple games in double digits, even cracking the 20 point barrier in a few of her games.

McCall’s aggressive play allows her to score from all three facets of the floor, from occasionally knocking down some three’s to her pull up jumper. When her jumper is falling she is close to being unguardable on the court. Her aggressive play gets her to the free throw line at will, where she is able to convert from the charity stripe efficiently.

McCall posted big time stats in a huge win versus rival Monmouth College. She scored an efficient 17 points, on seven of 11 shots, snagged five defensive rebounds, and collected two assists, along with burying a three pointer. McCall also went three for four at the free throw line. Her performance rallied her team together for the much needed win over the Scots.

This win over the first-seeded team has propelled Knox to second place in the Midwest Conference. McCall continued her play against the St. Norbert Green Knights on Saturday Jan. 12 at home.

Sports Briefs –

Track and field – The track and field teams competed at University of Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 12. Freshman Takira Koonce placed first in the women’s 60m with a time of 7.96, the second best time in Knox’s history. She also came in second on the all-time list at Knox with her performance in the 200m, with a time of 26.85 seconds. Freshman Derrick Jackson placed first in the men’s 60m with a time of 7.05 seconds. Freshman Austin Rauch placed first in the men’s high jump with 1.96m, the second best in school history. The teams will travel to Monmouth College on Jan. 19 to compete next.

Women’s basketball – The women played St. Norbert on Jan. 12. The game was very close, with the two teams trading point for point for much of the game, but the Fire still fell 57-51. Senior Morgan Potter had 12 points and 12 rebounds and junior Jarrelyn McCall added 11 points. Freshman Jessica Lee had 10 points and a field goal percentage of 50 percent. The women will face off against Grinnell College on Saturday, Jan. 19 at home as they try to qualify for the MWC postseason for the second straight season.

Men’s basketball – The men faced off against St. Norbert College on Jan. 12. St. Norbert is currently leading the conference with a perfect record in conference play, making this a difficult match-up for the Fire. Junior Justin Windt finished the game with 16 points and freshman Jordan Rayner scored 12 points. The final score was 78-55, with Knox falling to St. Norbert. The men will return at home against Grinnell College on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. with a very special event at half time.