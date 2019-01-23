Player of the Week

Junior Justin Windt is a transfer student from Lewis University. He has been a strong asset to the Knox College men’s basketball program. With an overall field goal percentage of .538 percent, 163 total points on the season and 71 total rebounds, Windt has contributed a lot in his position. Facing Grinnell College on Jan. 19, Windt had his best game yet. He had 34 points on the game, only having played 33 minutes, had eight rebounds, and added a block as well. He shot an impressive .789.

Only averaging 9.9 points per game before Grinnell, he blew that average out of the water with his performance. Earlier in the season against Principia College, Windt scored 22 points on 26 minutes, with a field goal percentage of .538. His average now sits at 11.6 for points after the game on Jan. 19. As Windt gets more acclimated to the college and the team, you can expect to see a steady increase in his playing time and his points scored.