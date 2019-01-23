Sports Briefs

Men’s basketball — The Fire competed against Grinnell College at home on Jan. 19. Knox fell, with the final score 126-87. The men shot an exceptional 63.3 percent in the first half, but did not attempt any threes. Junior Justin Windt had 34 points and freshman Jordan Rayner added 15. Freshman Wes Jolly had 12 points of his own to add. The men will face off against Beloit College at home on Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Lake Forest College on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball — The women competed against Grinnell College on Jan. 19. The Fire found victory with a final score of 65-41. Senior Karlie Thorn had 17 points with a field goal percentage of .462. Senior Jarrelyn McCall had 16 points and a field goal percentage of .273. The women will play Beloit College at home on Friday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Lake Forest College on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Track & field — The track and field teams competed at Monmouth College on Jan. 19. Freshman Takira Koonce placed second in the women’s 60m with a time of 8.00, the fourth best time in Knox history. She also placed third in the 200m with a time of 26.92. Freshman Austin Rauch placed first in the men’s high jump by clearing the bar at 1.99m, the second best in school history. Alex Baker earned third place in the pole vault, jumping 3.20m. The team will travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 26 for the next competition.

Swimming & diving — The swimming and diving teams competed at Monmouth College on Saturday, Jan. 19. The women’s team fell to the Scots 114-57 and the men lost 140-25. Junior Melissa Wood placed first in the women’s 50 freestyle with a time of :27.56. She placed first in the 100 yard backstroke as well. Senior Joseph Hilger placed second in the men’s 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.30. The teams will compete again on January 25 when they head to Principia.