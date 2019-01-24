Student Senate Briefing: Senate fills treasurer position

Student Senate elected junior Cayne Randle to be the treasurer during their first meeting under new president senior Sam Cohen.

Senate had to suspend bylaws section 1 letter F which requires a special election for Senate positions left vacant for over a term. The treasurer position was left open after Cohen was elected in a special election earlier this term.

Before voting to suspend the bylaws, some senators questioned the wisdom of both repeated special elections and the precedent that suspending bylaws could create. There were also worries about contradictory bylaws and constitution clauses which made the validity and necessity of the election unclear.

However, Cohen noted that the move had been done before during the presidency of Sofia Tagaloglou ‘18 and that Senate will look at the constitution and bylaws at the end of the year to clear up confusion.

Senate suspended the bylaw for one hour in order to vote themselves on the position. Randle, junior Eliza Dehlin and senior Flora Florova were the only people qualified to run for treasurer, as the position requires candidates to have spent a year on the Senate finance committee. Dehlin declined to run, so Senate voted between Florova and Randle by secret ballot.

Randle’s election leaves her prior position as chairperson of the Campus Life Committee open. Senate decided to have those who want to be nominated approach the Executive Committee. They will suspend the bylaw again at their next meeting to elect a chairperson.

Along with the election, Senate also approved $418.88 in requests for club funding. Film Club requested $150 to cover snacks for three movie screenings. The first will be held Jan. 25. They had planned to request funds last week, but Senate did not have enough available senators to meet.

Nature Club requested $48.88 for a potpourri workshop. Chinese Club requested $220 for their hot pot event.

Randle, speaking for the Campus Life committee, reminded the senators that they are currently accepting Theme House applications. After no one came to their open house with questions on the process on Tuesday, they decided to hold another on Jan. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gizmo.

The theme housing process has changed this year, with Post suites and the six-occupant house no longer being included as potential locations. This leaves two houses and three townhouses.

The next Student Senate meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the Alumni Room in Old Main.