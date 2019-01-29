Knox College closed Wednesday for inclement weather

Knox College will be closing and reducing operations due to a chill warning from the National Weather Service. In an email, VP for Student Development Anne Ehrlich announced that all classes, labs and practices will be canceled.

The Hard Knox Cafe, Gizmo and athletic facilities will remain open. All other facilities that do not operate when the college is closed (WAC, Alumni Hall, etc.) will be closed. Campus Life will have snacks and activities available in the Taylor Lounge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Students can still reach Campus Safety at any time, and can also reach the Health and Counseling Services for emergencies. Students are advised to stay indoors and take precautions when entering the outdoors. For those who need warm weather gear, donated items will be available Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. in Seymour Gallery.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Campus Life staff will have snacks and activities set up in the Taylor Lounge.

Operations are expected to resume as normal on Thursday morning.