Player of the Week

Sophomore Takira Koonce has been a great contributor to the track and field team. During the first meet of the season, Koonce ran the second fastest time in program history in two events at the Phoenix Open. She was then named Midwest Conference Performer of the Week for the first week of season. She won the 60m dash with a time of 7.96 and placed third in the 200m with a time of 26.85, earning her the MWC honors. These times also ranked second in the conference on the year.

Her 60m time is tied for 24th nationally. The following weekend, Koonce placed second in the 60m with a time of 8.00, which was the fourth best time in Knox history. This past weekend, Jan. 26, Koonce set the school record for the 200m with a time of 26.49. Koonce will look to keep improving her times as the season progresses. The team will travel to Illinois College on Feb. 2 for their next competition.