Sports Briefs

Swimming and diving — The swimming and diving teams competed at Principia College this past Friday and Saturday. Sosy Fleming finished sixth in the women’s 50 freestyle with a time of 28.36 seconds. The women’s 100 freestyle relay team with Grace LaDuca, Halle Gerash, Lily Gates and Irene Stephenson finished fourth with a time of 56.72 seconds. The team will compete at Beloit College on Feb. 2.

Men’s basketball — The men faced off against Lake Forest College at home on Jan. 26. The Fire lost 82-62. Junior Justin Windt scored 14 points and junior Deryk Ruple had 11 points. Sophomore Blake Godbold had 10 points of his own and added two 3-point shots. The Fire will go up against Cornell College on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball — The Fire played Lake Forest College on Jan. 26. They won 74-53. Senior Morgan Potter had 22 points and senior Karlie Thorn had 15 points and three 3-point shots. Senior Jarrelyn McCall had 11 points and one three-point shot. The women will face off against Cornell College on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. with special activities for National Women in Sports Day.

Track and field — The teams competed at Illinois Wesleyan University on Jan. 26. Both the men and women took seventh place in the meet. Sophomore Takira Koonce placed first in the women’s 200m with a time of 26.49, the best in Knox history. Freshman Austin Rauch placed first in the men’s high jump with a height of 2.08m, also setting the record at Knox. The teams will travel to Illinois College on Feb. 2 for their next match.