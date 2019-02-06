Student Senate Briefing: Senate elects Campus Life Chair and approves air monitoring funds

In their last meeting Senate elected sophomore Carly Rieger to be Campus Life Chair. The position was vacated when junior Cayne Randle was elected treasurer the week before.

Rieger was one of three candidates, running against sophomore Robert Draper and junior Farid Freyha. As they did the week before, Senate suspended the bylaws to allow them to appoint the position by an internal election.

Senate also approved three funding requests, one from Chemistry Club, one from the Harry Potter theme house ‘The Burrow’ and one from senior Rafael Cho. Chemistry Club received $58 for chemistry demos for K12 students. The Burrow received $50 for general event funding.

Cho was requesting $5,930.69 from the Sustainability Fund, which contained $100,000 before his request. He will use the money to buy an outdoor air quality monitoring kit, which he will use for his senior research. After Cho’s research is done, he plans to leave the equipment in the care of a professor with a system in place for other students to request and use it.

Senate’s next meeting will be Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Room of Old Main.