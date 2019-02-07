Around the world in one swipe

Harambee chose to serve Chichinga which are beef kebabs from Ghana, along with Nigerian chicken kebabs, fried plantains and a ginger drink popular in Congo and West Africa. (Rob Nguyen/TKS)
Asian Student Association served a traditional Vietnamese crab and corn egg drop soup called Sup Bap Cua and matcha ice cream for dessert. (Rob Nguyen/TKS)
Junior Fred Lehman and senior Jeffrey Leon serve junior Billy Nguyen potato dumplings on behalf of German club. “The first two days [we spent] about two hours each [on food] and the third day was about six hours … including prepping and cooking the food,” Leon said. Lehman explained that German club wanted wienerschnitzel, but that is a harder dish to prepare. “We wanted something easy and Kartoffelkloesse is pretty easy,” said Lehman. German Club also served Jägerschnitzel, which is a hunter’s cutlet. (Rob Nguyen/TKS)
Senior Nhi Nguyen serves Korean kimchi fried rice to students in line. With the campus being closed on Wednesday and several days worth of cooking to be done, students who needed to prepare food felt the time crunch. “We’ve been cooking since Thursday at one [p.m.], we cooked on Thursday for about six hours,” said junior Misha Zahid Gondal, who helped run aaina’s station. “Friday we cooked for another three or four hours, and today for about a half hour … The caf has been great about helping us out, they shadow us but whenever we need help they’re always there.”
Asian Student Association serve their popular matcha ice cream.
Korean Club served Bulgogi, which is similar to Korean barbecue. “When you go to a Korean barbecue place you sit together, you eat together, you grill it together right there, so really it’s a community thing,” said senior and president of Korean club Stephy Austin. “Doing that here … we thought would be amazing.” (Rob Nguyen/TKS)
(left) Sophomore Abhishek Thapa and senior Hriday Pradhan enjoy the dinner. Some of the favorite dishes of the night included Japanese Club’s matcha cheesecake, M.E.Ch.A.’s tacos de asada, ABLE’s spicy shrimp and cornbread and aaina’s rose water. Aaina also had another hit with their aloo ko achaar, a potato salad with cucumbers, onions and spices. (Rob Nguyen/TKS)
Lillie is a senior at Knox, majoring in creative writing and minoring in gender and women's studies. At The Knox Student, she has worked as the discourse editor, co-editor-in-chief, and is now a co-mosaic editor. She is also a co-nonfiction editor at Catch. Her work has been published in the Galesburg Register-Mail.
