Feb. 2

10:15 p.m., ATTEMPTED THEFT, 200 Block W. Tompkins St. — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of an individual attempting to unlawfully enter a vehicle.

Between 11:17 a.m. and 12:33 p.m., THEFT, Near 516 S. West St. — Campus Safety responded to a report of a missing wallet. The wallet was recovered with some contents missing.

Jan. 29

Between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30p.m., THEFT, Seymour Union — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen winter coat.