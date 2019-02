Feb. 20

2:54 p.m., THEFT, George Davis Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of stolen keys. The keys were later located and determined to not have been stolen.

Feb. 13

4:10 a.m., DRUG VIOLATION, Seymour Union — Campus Safety, GPD, and GHAS responded to a request for assistance from a student reporting an adverse drug reaction.

Feb. 12

Between midnight and 5:00 a.m., BATTERY, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety received a report of an altercation between students.