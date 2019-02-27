Student Senate briefing: Exec candidates debate, Senate approves funds

TKS held debates for the Student Senate exec board for 2019-2020 on Monday. Candidates addressed issues with communication in this year’s exec and potential projects for next year.

Junior Cayne Randle is the only candidate for president. Randle said one of her main goals next year was to address the relationship between exec and the wider Senate and that direct but respectful communication would help address issues within Senate.

In relation to turnover, Randle said she wanted to make sure new senators knew the work involved in being in Senate before they joined. She also wants to reach out to senators who resign to understand their reasons for leaving.

Freshman Carly Rieger and sophomore Robert Draper are running for vice president. Rieger said her main goal would be to improve Senate’s image through building consistency in how Senate communicates and is run. Draper wants to look at Senate’s problem with retention and making sure senators are engaged in their work for Senate.

After Draper talked about his support for the non-discrimination policy proposed by Common Ground, Randle asked how he would approach guiding Senate as vice president if Senate’s decisions went against his own views. Draper said he had not thought about that role but that he would support Senate’s decision and not try to push his own view through.

Junior Monica Woldegiorgis and sophomore Andrew Liput are running for treasurer. Woldegiorgis is new to Senate this term, while Liput served on Senate last year but was studying abroad this Fall Term and is now on Senate again.

Liput acknowledged that the budgeting process would be difficult to run but that he hoped to extend the budgeting process so more clubs can attend required information and diversity training sessions.

Woldegiorgis wants Senate to work on informing campus more about the responsibilities of Senate and what is required for the budgeting process and funds requests. Liput suggested changing the rules on who can attend the required sessions to make sure more clubs can attend.

A full video of the debate is on TKS’s Facebook page.

During their meeting last Thursday, new executive director of career development Scott Crawford asked Student Senate for their advice on reaching out to campus to talk to students about what industries students want him to help them find jobs and internships in.

Senate also approved funds requests from Students for Sustainability, Islamic Club and TERP. Students for Sustainability asked for $1,068 to bring in Kiran Oommen as a speaker. Oommen is one of the students who sued the federal government in 2015 over climate change.

Islamic Club received $500 to cover their events during Spring Term because they are not currently budgeted. $400 will go towards weekly trips to the mosque in Peoria during Ramadan, which falls entirely during Spring Term this year.

TERP received $325 to bring in a alum speaker on dance movement therapy who focuses on feminist and LGBTQ identities.

This was the first meeting after vice president Irene Stephenson resigned. President Sam Cohen explained that because Stephenson had been running the elections, they would be delayed.

Junior senator Gianni Sencherey asked if Senate had a retention problem. Cohen explained that the current number of resignations is about normal for a year but that they had all come at the same time this year.

The next Student Senate meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Room in Old Main. Chairperson events will be Monday, March 4 at 4 p.m. in Ferris Lounge.