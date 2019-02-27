TKS Asks: What didn’t win at the Oscars that should have?

“I really wanted ‘BlacKkKlansman to win [best picture] because honestly it was so moving … I feel like the Oscars are going down every year.” – Sophomore Lola Stam
“‘I thought ‘Green Book’ shouldn’t have won. I just wanted Rami Malek and the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sh*t to win and we’re good .” – Sophomore Iman Toskic
“I’m glad ‘A Star Is Born’ didn’t win because I think it didn’t do a good job of addressing the issues of suicide and alcoholism.” – Junior Bailey Morse
“‘Green Book’ sucked, everybody hated it. It was a story about black people but every black person hated it because it was told so poorly .” – Sophomore John Harden
