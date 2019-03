Feb. 24

11:51 p.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Elder Hall — Campus Safety and GFD responded to an active fire alarm caused by a pull station activation. No fire or other concern was identified. System reset.

Feb. 23

2:10 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, 516 S. West St. — Campus Safety found an underage student drinking while responding to a noise complaint.

Feb. 20

Unknown time on Feb. 11, STALKING, On Campus — Campus Safety received a report of stalking involving two students.