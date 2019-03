March 6

Between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Raub Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of damaged decorative lights in a residential suite.

March 4

9:10 p.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Sellew Hall — Campus Safety responded to a request for assistance involving an intoxicated student.

Feb. 26

10:20 a.m., BATTERY, Williston Hall — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a battery between two students in a campus residence.