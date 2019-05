Campus Safety Log: thefts and battery

May 7

Sometime May 6 or May 7, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Library — Campus Safety responded to a report of damaged windows.

May 6

Between April 23 and May 6, THEFT, Old Main — Campus Safety received a report of a theft.

Between May 2 and May 6, THEFT, Hamblin parking lot — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen item.

April 30

11:25 p.m., BATTERY, Outside of 284 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a report of an uncooperative student physically engaging a staff member.

11:50 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Seymour Union — Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station.

April 29

5:58 p.m., THEFT, Center for Fine Arts — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen laptop.

April 28

12:52 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Phi Gamma Delta — Campus Safety received a report of a damaged flagpole.

Between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., THEFT, Phi Gamma Delta — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen flag.