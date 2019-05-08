Faculty Meeting briefing: Faculty committee elections, college up for re-accreditation in the fall

In the final Faculty Meeting of this academic year on Monday, May 5 an election to fill positions on faculty committees was held. Votes were cast anonymously via clicker, and results were known immediately after the voting process.

Some of the positions include Professor of Economics Richard Stout as a member of the Budget Finance Committee, Chair of Economics Jonathan Powers on the Executive Committee and Associate Professor of English Nick Regiacorte as a Board Observer.

Associate Professor of Mathematics Mary Armon presented information regarding the college’s eligibility for re-accreditation. She discussed the benefits of being an accredited institution, noting that it increases the college’s likelihood of receiving grants as well as the likelihood that students’ degrees will be better applicable for their future endeavors.

Armon announced that there will be a peer reviewer coming to observe some of the college’s operations in the fall. The observation will take place on Sept. 23 and 24.