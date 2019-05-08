Campus / News / May 8, 2019

Faculty Meeting briefing: Faculty committee elections, college up for re-accreditation in the fall

In the final Faculty Meeting of this academic year on Monday, May 5 an election to fill positions on faculty committees was held. Votes were cast anonymously via clicker, and results were known immediately after the voting process.

Some of the positions include Professor of Economics Richard Stout as a member of the Budget Finance Committee, Chair of Economics Jonathan Powers on the Executive Committee and Associate Professor of English Nick Regiacorte as a Board Observer.

Associate Professor of Mathematics Mary Armon presented information regarding the college’s eligibility for re-accreditation. She discussed the benefits of being an accredited institution, noting that it increases the college’s likelihood of receiving grants as well as the likelihood that students’ degrees will be better applicable for their future endeavors.

Armon announced that there will be a peer reviewer coming to observe some of the college’s operations in the fall. The observation will take place on Sept. 23 and 24.

 

Sam Jacobson, Co-News Editor
Sam Jacobson is a junior majoring in philosophy and potentially minoring in creative writing or psychology. She started volunteer writing during spring term of her freshman year, and worked as a staff writer during her sophomore year.

Tags:  chairs faculty committees faculty meeting peer review re-accredition

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Senators approve most bylaw changes, discuss food pantry
Next Post
Provost Campbell to leave Knox




You might also like




0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *