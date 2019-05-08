Player of the Week

Senior Val Varanese has been a four year competitor on the track and field team. She has broken many school records thus far. In indoor prior to 2018, Varanese held the top five records for the 60m dash, with her best time being 8.04 seconds, set in 2016 at the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships. Varanese held the seventh place record for the 200m dash with a time of 27.36, again set in 2016 indoor season. She also held the fifth place individual record for the 400m dash, with a time of 26.91, set in 2017.

As far as outdoor goes, Varanese holds the first through seventh place school records for the 100m dash, her best time being 12.29, set in 2017 at the meet against Western Illinois University. Varanese also holds the first place individual records for the 100m dash. In the 200m dash, Varanese holds the first through fourth top spots, her best being 25.57 seconds at the Midwest Conference meet last year. Overall, Varanese holds 15 outdoor record spots and seven indoor spots.