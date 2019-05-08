Provost Campbell to leave Knox

President Teresa Amott announced via email on May 6 the upcoming departure of Provost and Dean of the College Kai Campbell at the end of this academic year.

After just a year at Knox, Campbell was called about a position at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He will serve as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNC Asheville.

In her email, Amott congratulated Campbell on his new position and thanked him for his time at Knox. She discussed his many accomplishments and contributions he made to Knox during the year, including involvement with the SMC renovations and several grant proposals.

“We will definitely miss his creative energy and his deep appreciation for our faculty and our students,” her email said. “Personally, I will miss the insights and leadership he brought to the academic program and I wish him and his family all the best as he returns to the region he left behind when he came to Knox.”

At the May faculty meeting, Campbell gave his thanks to Knox and shared the ways in which his experience at Knox has impacted him. He spoke about his admiration for Knox’s dedication to ensuring the college has an impact on the broader community. Campbell acknowledged the unfinished work he will be leaving behind, but that he has confidence in the college’s ability to continue these missions after his departure.

While Campbell’s official day of departure is not yet known, he will be reading the names of graduates at this year’s Commencement Ceremony. Amott said she will be discussing the steps to hiring a replacement with the Board, faculty and staff in the near future.