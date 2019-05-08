Senators approve most bylaw changes, discuss food pantry

In their meeting last Thursday, May 9 in the Alumni Room in Old Main, Student Senate reviewed a series of bylaw changes that were presented at their previous meeting and voted on whether to approve them.

With the exception of portions delayed until next week, Senate approved all proposed changes. This included new sections of the bylaws covering elections, vacancies and training. Senate also passed changes to Section Five of the bylaws on student led action, not allowing a defeated student initiative to be brought back within a year of the original vote on it.

Section B of the newly created Section Eight, which deals with the process following the vacancy of an executive committee position, was not voted on as a clarified version will be brought to Senate next week.

Changes proposed during this week’s Senate meeting, which included having the Campus Life chair serve on the Student Life Faculty Committee, will be voted on in next week’s meeting.

Assistant Director of the Knox Fund Margaritta Fultz came before Senate as a guest speaker to present on the Knoxstarter process. Student Senate is considering crowdfunding to help stock the food pantry, which was introduced last school year. Dining Services Chair and junior Nathan Errampalli stated that he hoped to set a goal of $5,000 for a test run at crowdfunding in the fall.

Student Senate also heard funding requests from Lo Nuestro and Chemistry Club. Lo Nuestro requested $120 to assist them with hosting their Cafe Latino event on May 11. Chemistry Club requested $120 in funding for their SMC Olympics event scheduled for May 13. Both requests were approved.

Senate’s next meeting will be Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Room in Old Main.