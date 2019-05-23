Campus Safety Log: Theft, damage to property

May 21

Between May 11 and May 21, THEFT, Center for Fine Arts— Campus Safety and GPD received a report of stolen money.

May 20

10:41 p.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Sherwin Hall — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by a discharged extinguisher.

May 18

3:58 a.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 516 S. West Street — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a disturbance in a campus residence.

1:57 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Sherwin Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of clogged sinks and a discharged fire extinguisher.

May 16

Between May 15 and May 16, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Union — Campus Safety received a report of damage to a student club bulletin board.

Between 1:40 a.m. and 5:58 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Center for Fine Arts — Campus Safety responded to a report of a broken window.