Editors-in-chief pass on the torch: Putting emphasis on transparency

As I set out to write this column, I looked back at some of the ones written by the Editors-in-Chief for the past five years. Erika Riley, Jonathan Schrag, Lillie Chamberlin, and Rachel Landman ‘17 are not only amazing journalists, but some of the people I admire most in the world. Outside of my family, they are the group of people who have influenced me most in my life.

There are some clear trends in these columns. None of us came into Knox determined to one day be editor-in-chief. Most of us did not even plan on being involved in TKS. I joined by accident too. The number of student publications was a big draw for me in choosing Knox. But when I went to the organization fair during O-Week, I realized I couldn’t just walk in and be an editor for Catch.

At the next table over, Rachel Landman and Callie Rouse ‘17 were tabling for TKS. I could get involved and write within a couple weeks. My entire experience in journalism was two terrible articles for my mediocre high school paper. At TKS, though, I could walk in with no experience and start writing right away. That made me feel not only welcome but also involved. That welcomeness and sense of involvement with the paper and the campus has kept me with TKS ever since.

Nothing at Knox has brought me as much joy in life as working for TKS. It’s brought me the most stress — exhaustion and frustration too — but the friends I have made and the work I have been a part of through TKS overwhelm all of the negatives.

My coworkers have become some of my closest friends. That’s good, because when you’re all in the Pub Office for eight hours every Wednesday night, you better be friends. Sadly, we have fourteen seniors from the staff graduating this year, and I will miss all of them deeply.

A mostly new staff has new opportunities too, and I will push us to become more involved with campus. Journalism matters, especially in a political climate where misinformation and lies are the common from both official spokespeople and some media outlets. Transparency matters, and while Knox has a strong legacy of supporting it, articles from knox.edu/news are not enough to give you the full picture of what is happening on campus and how our school is being run.

It is also important for TKS to be transparent. I invite everyone to come to our Monday meetings at 5:15 p.m. in the Pub Office. You don’t have to take an assignment; you can just come and give input or feedback or give us a story tip. And if you want to take a story, but don’t know what to do, we will walk you through every step of the process. There’s no commitment to come back every week or even any week. We’re student-run, student-written, and student-read. That won’t change.

I know we don’t cover every part of campus as much or as well as we should. We don’t know everything that’s going on. So, again, please come to our meetings. You can also shoot us an email at tks@knox.edu or reach me personally at ckwood@knox.edu. I also plan to have us start tabling again, so you can find us in Seymour gallery and chat. Keep an eye out for public events we hope to host too. The more interaction we have with our readers and the rest of campus, the stronger TKS will be as a paper. I look forward to working with you all.