Greetings from your new Discourse editor

As this is the first edition of TKS I’ll have labored over, I thought I’d introduce myself. Hello! I’m Soleil Smith, the new Discourse Editor. As is likely apparent across campus, Eden, our now former Discourse Editor, will be leaving major shoes for many of us to fill in the coming school year. They have been a significant proponent of compassion, thoughtful engagement, and critical attention at every corner of injustice and obscurity on our campus. I hope that, as the new editor, my attempt at such lofty goals will be at least somewhat successful.

Those who know me know that I have a tendency of diving into whatever issues seem to arise. Although I feel as if I’ve tumbled into this role, I now see how and why journalism and I are tangled up once again. Championing a platform for those left without one is my passion. I hope to push people like you to raise your voice towards circumstances previously ignored. I promise I will do what I can to protect that for all of you.

In solidarity,

Soleil Smith, Discourse Editor