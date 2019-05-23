Schneider announced as next dean

President Teresa Amott announced via email on May 22 the selection of Professor of History Michael Schneider as Provost and Dean of the College. The announcement followed the news earlier this month of current Provost Kai Campbell’s decision to leave Knox for a position at the University of North Carolina Asheville.

Schneider previously served as Interim Dean of the College during the 2017-18 school year. Amott stated that Schneider, who is currently abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo as a visiting scholar, will begin his three-year term as dean in June.

“I am grateful to Mike for providing stability to the Dean’s Office over the next three years as we chart a transformational course for the College in these challenging times,” Amott wrote.

In her email, Amott also shared Schneider’s plans for a listening tour of campus upon his return to Knox.

“[Schneider] is eager to meet individually and in groups with faculty, staff and students to learn how best he can support their aspirations and needs in the coming years,” Amott wrote.

Campbell will continue as provost and dean for the remainder of the school year, and will read graduates’ names at this year’s commencement ceremony.