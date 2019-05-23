Student Senate Briefing: Senate approves funding for lighting, orientation funds

In their last meeting of the term, Senate approved a Campus Life Enhancement funds request and a Sustainability funds request.

The campus improvement funds request was submitted by freshman Kathryn Allee. Allee asked for up to $6,000 from the Campus Life Enhancement fund to give incoming freshmen welcome kits. They will cost around $13 per student and will include items such as sunscreen, hand sanitizer, a stuffed fox and popsockets.

Senators were concerned that students may not want the welcome kits and that the items in them would therefore end up in waste-streams or in the Share Shop. They were also concerned that $6,000 every year would quickly deplete the Enhancement fund, which was set at around $18,000.

Senate approved the money but stipulated that it only be given to students who want one in order to address both the budget concerns and the waste concerns.

Senate approved a Sustainability funds request for $18,000 from sophomore Philip Griffin and senior Alex Fluegel called “Dark Skies.” This would provide lamp shades for the lampposts on campus to redirect the light, which the lamps currently shine upwards, down to the ground.

Griffin and Fluegel pointed to multiple benefits for the project, including increased ground lighting, an improved environment for migrating birds and better night sky views for students. Around $15,000 will go towards buying the specially designed sheet metal shades, $2,000 towards the labor to install them over the summer and $1,000 towards replace the remaining halogen lights on campus.

Senate also heard updates on how training for next year’s exec was going and approved changes to the diversity section of the Senate constitution. They then adjourned this year’s Senate. The 2019-2020 Student Senate will begin meeting in Fall Term.