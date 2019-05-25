The 2018-19 Athletic Awards Banquet happened on May 16, held to recognize student-athletes for outstanding achievement on and off the field. Jim Davis ’06 was a guest speaker for the event. Here are descriptions of the wards and their recipients.

David Agar Athletic Service Award — Awarded to the person or persons with the most outstanding contributions to athletics in a non-competitive capacity. This award went to senior golfer and football player Jordan Anderson.

Evelyn Bielefeldt Award — Awarded to the senior female student-athlete with the most outstanding career in intercollegiate athletics. This award was given to senior soccer player Sierra Daniger.

John W. Hilding Prize — Awarded to the senior male student-athlete with the most outstanding career in intercollegiate athletics. This was given to senior golfer Duncan Wheeler.

Jeff Sandburg Mental Toughness Award — Given to the senior student-athlete who is judged to have dealt most effectively with adversity during their Knox career. This was awarded to senior softball player Bea Jimenez.

Cleave Bridgman Trophy — Given to the male student-athlete selected as the “outstanding performer in an individual sport” in a given year. This was given to freshman track athlete Austin Rauch, who placed sixth at nationals this year.

Michel Loomis Award — Given to the female student-athlete selected as the “outstanding performer in an individual sport” in a given year. This was awarded to sophomore golfer Shelby Keen.

Dean Trevor Memorial Award — Given to the senior male student-athlete who exemplifies the traits of Dean Trevor, including competitive excellence, integrity, honesty and commitment to scholarship. This was given to senior football player Dom Parello.

Dean S. Trevor Award for Women — Given to the senior female student-athlete who exemplifies the traits of Dean Trevor, including competitive excellence, integrity, honesty and commitment to scholarship. This was awarded to senior basketball player Taliah Ellis.

K-Club Award-Men — Given to the male student-athlete who maintained an outstanding academic record during his sophomore year, lettered in two sports and is selected by the athletics department staff as contributing most significantly to the athletics program. This was given to sophomore football player and track athlete Corey McKnight.

K-Club Award-Women — Given to the female student-athlete who maintained an outstanding academic record during her sophomore year, lettered in two sports and is selected by the athletics department staff as contributing most significantly to the athletics program. This was given to sophomore volleyball and softball player Mady Ferris.

Arvid Pierre Zetterberg, Jr. Prize for Men — Awarded to the student-athlete who, during their first year, exemplified the highest quality of character, scholarship, and interest in sports. This was given to freshman football player and baseball player Charlie Gibbons.

Arvid Pierre Zetterberg, Jr. Prize for Women — Awarded to the student-athlete who, during their first year, exemplified the highest quality of character, scholarship, and interest in sports. This was given to freshman soccer player Lydia Mitchell.

David Robinson Fan of the Year Award — Given to the person or persons deemed to have given Knox teams the most sincere and comprehensive support during any given year. This was granted to the Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, Eric Johnson.

Hunter Trophy — Awarded to the two-letter male athlete making the highest scholastic average during the junior year. This was given to senior football player and golfer, Jordan Anderson.

Moller Cup — Awarded to the two-letter athlete making the highest scholastic average during their junior year. This was given to senior track and cross country runner Meaghan Dorsey.

Harley Knosher Male Athlete of the Year Award — Given to the most outstanding male athlete of the year. This was granted to freshman track runner Austin Rauch.

Harley Knosher Female Athlete of the Year Award —Given to the most outstanding female athlete of the year. This was given to senior soccer player Sierra Daniger.

This concludes all activity in athletics until next fall.