Player of the Week

Junior softball player Katy Coseglia was just named to the 2019 NCAA Division III All-Region team by the National Fastpitch Softball Association (NFCA). Coseglia, a second baseman for the Fire, garnered her spot on the all-region team with a .426 batting average. Coseglia set five new school records with 52 hits, 38 RBI, 18 doubles, 30 runs scored and 81 total bases.

During Coseglia’s sophomore season, she hit a .342, 41 hits, 28 RBI and 28 runs. She has made an obvious improvement this season, earning the all-region honors. Coseglia has many of the team-highs for the various categories, including at-bats, runs scored per game, hits per game, RBIs per game, triples per game, home runs per game and caught-stealings per game.

During the Fire’s game against MacMurray College on March 23, Coseglia hit an impressive three runs. The Fire lost this game by one run, 10-11. The softball season ended on April 28 with a final doubleheader against Ripon College.

Katy Coseglia is the TKS Photo Editor